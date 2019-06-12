Area Athletes to Play In New West All- Star Classic Volleyball and Basketball Games

The New West All Star Classic will showcase Nebraska’s best high school athletes from regional conferences, as they display their talents June 13-14 in Minden. The Classic is presented by New West Sports Medicine & Orthopedic Surgery, Misko Sports, Platte River Radio and Casey's General Store-Minden, the proceeds from the weekend will benefit the Nebraska Kidney Association.The two-day event will feature 120 athletes from four regional conferences including the Southwest, Fort Kearny, LouPlatte and Republican Plains Activity Conference.

The New West All Star Games are set for June 13th and 14th in Minden. On June 13th, at 6pm the volleyball games will be held as the Southwest Conference plays the Lou Platte Conference at the Minden High School, while the Fort Kearny Conference plays the Republican Plains Activity Conference at the CL. Jones Middle School. Championship and Consolation matches will take place later on that night. On June 14th, The All Star Basketball games are scheduled for 5pm as the Southwest Conference Girls play the Lou Platte Conference at the High School, followed by the boys game. The Fort Kearny Conference girls play the Republican Plains Activity Conference at 5pm at CL. Jones Middle School, followed by the boys.

Hollie Sell of Arcadia/Loup City is on the roster for the Lou Platte Conference team in volleyball.

McKenna Siegel of Ansley is on the roster for the Fort Kearny team in volleyball.

Josh Harvey and Griffin Wright of Broken Bow are on the SWC team in Boys Basketball.

Tenyson Williams of SEM is on the roster for the Fort Kearny Conference team in Boys Basketball.

Madison Meston of Broken Bow is on the SWC team in Girls Basketball.

Taylor Ference of Arcadia/Loup City is on the Lou Platte Conference team in Girls Basketball.