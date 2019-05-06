Army National Guard soldier dies during training in Broken Bow

A member of the Nebraska Army National Guard’s 1075th Transportation Company died Saturday, May 4, 2019 after experiencing an unexpected medical episode during routine physical fitness training at the Nebraska Army National Guard armory in Broken Bow.

Staff Sgt. Trevor J. Kurtzhals, 29, of Lexington, Nebraska, died at Melham Medical Center. His family respectfully asks for privacy at this time.

“Sergeant Trevor Kurtzhals’ devoted service to our state and country will never be forgotten,” Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and community as we grieve his sudden passing.”

Kurtzhals was an 11-year veteran of the Nebraska Army National Guard whose service included a deployment to Afghanistan in 2010.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Sergeant Kurtzhals and our hearts and prayers go out to his wife, his children, his mother and family during this extremely difficult time,” Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, Nebraska adjutant general, said. “Sergeant Kurtzhals was a valued member of our organization and his loss is felt by the entire Nebraska National Guard.”