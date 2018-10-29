Arrest made in Hebron shooting

Nebraska State Patrol investigators have arrested a man in connection with a shooting in Hebron that left one person dead and one person in critical condition.

The series of events began with a disturbance between multiple parties at approximately 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 27 (2018) at a residence at 200 North Elm Street in Davenport. That incident prompted another at approximately 3:20 a.m. at a residence at 625 Jefferson Avenue in Hebron.

During the second incident, two men were shot. Remington Elting, 28, of Davenport, was transported to the hospital and was later pronounced deceased. Reuben Elting, 33, of Davenport was flown to Bryan Medical Center at Bryan West Campus in Lincoln in critical condition.

After investigation by the Nebraska State Patrol and the Thayer County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Lewis, 21, of Hebron, was arrested for first degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. Additional charges could be added pending further investigation.

Lewis is scheduled to appear in Thayer County Court for a hearing today, Oct. 29, at 1:30 p.m. The investigation is ongoing.