Arrests in Broken Bow last week

The Broken Bow Police Department made five felony drug arrests the week of Dec. 3-7, 2018.

One probable cause search warrant was executed Tuesday, Dec. 4 and a search and seizure warrant was executed Thursday, Dec. 6.

Those arrested Tuesday were Anthony Elder, 38 of Broken Bow, Joshua Oels, 37 of Broken Bow, Kyle McAlevy, 31 of Broken Bow, and Amy Lytle, 44 of Broken Bow. They are all expected to be charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana less than an ounce, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Arrested Thursday was Chelsea Brass, 26, of Broken Bow. Brass is expected to be charged with the following: Possession of Hashish Wax, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession with Intent to Deliver, Child Abuse, Possession of Controlled Substance (medication), Possession of Marijuana less than an ounce, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

The Custer County Sheriff’s office assisted with both search warrants.