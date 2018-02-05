Art of Litchfield student to be on display in Washington D.C.

A photograph taken by Rilee Howard, a sophomore at Litchfield High School, will hang in the Washington D.C. office of U.S. Congressman Adrian Smith.

“Detail,” a close-up photo of milkweed against a blue Nebraska sky, won second place in the Congressional Art Competition for Nebraska’s Third District. The art will be on display for one year.

The photo shows a milkweed pod with floss and seed in sharp focus with another pod and the background and sky slightly blurred.

Read more about the photo in the May 10, 2018 issue of the Custer County Chief.