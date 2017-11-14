Atkins to remain on Broken Bow School Board; Recall attempt fails

The numbers are unofficial however, with all votes counted by 8:40 p.m. Tuesday evening, JB Atkins will remain on the school board.

With 1,361 votes counted, there were 824 (60.59 percent) voting No, to not recall, and 536 (39.41 percent) voting Yes for recall.

Custer County Clerk Constance Gracey reported one ballot was marked both Yes and No and therefore could not be counted.

Gracey said the numbers are unofficial and absentee and provisional ballots have yet to be counted. The canvassing board will most likely have the official numbers certified by noon Wednesday.

3,572 people are registered to vote in District 25 which means appproximately 38 percent of eligible votes turned our for the recall election.

Contacted after the unofficial results were known, Atkins said, "My comment is to give glory to God and Jesus Christ for helping me through this. I owe a lot of thank to a lot of supporters. I want to thank all of my supporters, most importantly my wife and family."