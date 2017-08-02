ATV Rodeo at the Custer County Fair!
Wednesday, August 2, 2017
BROKEN BOW, NE
ATV Rodeo
Custer County Fairgrounds, Aug. 2, 2017
Broken Bow, NE - Intersection of Hwy 2 & Hwy 70
ATV Events: Poles – Barrels – Hangman Race
Motorcycle Events: Poles – Barrels – Flag Race
Pits Open: 4:30 - Pit Meeting: 6:30 - Event Starts: 7:00
Participation
Registration Fee: $20 (for all 3 events)
7 classes – 3 events - $175 prize purse/class
Prize Money awarded in each class:
1st place - $100, 2nd place - $50, 3rd place - $25
Tickets
Pit Pass $10 – Grandstands $5
Five years and younger free
