August 7 was the begining of Fall Practice
Tim Conover, Sports Editor
Tuesday, August 8, 2017
BROKEN BOW, NE
Broken Bow High School began Football and Volleyball practice August 7th. A new season is under way. The Football Canned Food Scrimmage is scheduled for August 18 at 7 p.m. The Volleyball Sports Drink Scrimmage is scheduled for August 22 at 6 p.m. To view more photos of Broken Bow's opening day of Football and Volleyball click here:http://www.custercountychief.com/content/august-7-was-begining-fall-prac...
