Baby Jesus found Monday in back of pickup
Thursday, April 12, 2018
BROKEN BOW, NE
Baby Jesus has been found.
The Infant in the Manger, part of the Ministerial Association's Nativity display that is set up annually in the Square in Broken Bow, disappeared in January before the display was taken down.
Baby Jesus was found in the back of a pickup in the backyard of residence in Broken Bow. According to the Broken Bow Police website, the person who found Jesus is not suspected in his disappearance.
