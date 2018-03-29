Bale caught fire on Dr. 797 west of 183

Mid-afternoon March 29, 2018, Matt Hansen, a member of the Ansley Fire Department, drove a semi truck on Dr. 797 north of Ansley when he noticed that one of the bales on the trailer he was pulling had caught fire. "I stopped to fix a strap and saw the bale was on fire," Hansen said. Hansen unhooked the semi and moved to safety to wait for emergency respondents. Broken Bow, Ansley and Arcadia Fire Departments responded to the scene.