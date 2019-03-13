Batten down the hatches - wind gusts in excess of 60 mph possible Thursdayhe way

Area Flood Warnings continue for much of central Nebraska after rains earlier in the day (Wed., March 13, 2019).

Snow amounts have been increased by forecasters for portion of southwest Nebraska.

Blizzard conditions will continue for the western Sandhills into the eastern Panhandle.

Rain will continue to fall across the southwest through central Nebraska with continued flood concerns this evening.

Large drifts may block east/west roads across the area. High winds and ice may bring down branches and power lines, causing power outages. Whiteout conditions are expected, especially tonight. Weather conditions will be life threatening for livestock.