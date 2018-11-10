BB School Board candidate forum wraps up

The Broken Bow School Board Candidate Forum hosted by the Custer County Farm Bureau kicked off at 7 p.m. this evening (10/18/18) and wrapped up about 7:50 p.m.

The five candidates answered questions on school budget, security and the future of Broken Bow schools.

The candidates are challengers Kirk Foster and Tim Chancellor and incumbents Pam Holcomb, Tom Osmond and Carl French.

Read the candidates' responses in the Oct. 25 issue of the Custer County Chief.

The general election is Nov. 6.