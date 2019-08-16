BBFD responds to call at Headstart

The Broken Bow Fire Department responded to a call at Early Headstart, 924 East S. E/Hwy 2 in Broken Bow Thursday afternoon, Aug. 15, 2019.

A little after 1 p.m., BBFD responded to a report of smoke in a room at Headstart. Staff member evacuated the building while firefighters checked it out. Staff members confirmed there were no children in the building.

According to Kem Oatman with the Broken Bow Fire Department and Fire Chief Jason Baum, a power strip shorted out and caused a bit of smoke. There were no injuries and no damaged.

Central Nebraska Community Action Program (CNCAP) Executive Director Cheryl Holcomb stated by phone that a pole had been struck by lightning and the building had a power outage. An electrician was at the building working on that situation.

The fire department was onsite for approximately 30 minutes or less.