BBPD to mobilize for Click It or Ticket May 21-June 1 2018

The Broken Bow Police Department stepped up its enforcement of the mandatory safety belt law beginning May 21 and will continue through June 1 during the annual Click It or Ticket statewide mobilization, according to Police Chief Steve Scott.

“To save lives and prevent injuries, our officers will stop a vehicle and issue tickets whenever they see a violation,” Chief Scott said. “Our goal is not to write more tickets but to convince people to buckle up voluntarily so that eventually we can reduce the number of preventable traffic deaths to zero in Nebraska. But if voluntary compliance fails and people ignore the law as well as common sense, we will provide a very convincing reminder about wearing their seat belts.”

According to the Nebraska Department of Transportation in 2017 122 (71%) if the 171 fatally injured passenger vehicle occupants were not wearing safety belts.

This is the 17th year that Nebraska will participate in the national “Click It or Ticket” Mobilization. The campaign effort emphasizes child restraint and safety belt law compliance.