BBPD participates in 'You Drink, You Drive, You Lose' campaign

According to Broken Bow Police Chief Steve Scott, from Dec. 15, 2017 through Jan. 1, 2018. officers from the Broken Bow Police Department participated in the recent “You Drink, You Drive, You Lose” campaign. The campaign is funded by the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office. The selective allowed officers to work overtime hours in an effort to decrease the number of drunk and impaired drivers on Nebraska roads.

During the selective Officers responded to 132 calls for service including: vehicle theft, domestic disturbances, city ordinance violations, thefts, scams, and traffic complaints.

Officers made 65 traffic stops resulting in arrests, citations, and warnings. Citations were issued and arrests were made for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Minor in Possession of Alcohol, No Operators License, No Valid Registration, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Fictitious Plates.

Chief Scott would like to remind everyone to take extra time while driving in winter weather conditions and to always wear seat belts.