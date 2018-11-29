BBPD provides tips about having packages delivered for the holiday

With the Christmas season coming Chief Scott would like to remind you to be cautious when ordering packages to be delivered to your home.

1. Don’t let your packages sit. Monitor when your packages are expected to arrive. Leaving your packages on your porch or in your mailbox overnight or for a couple of days is an open invitation to thieves.

2. Talk to your neighbors. If you have neighbors who are home during the day, consider asking them to collect your packages on the delivery date.

3. Ship to an alternate address. Depending on where you work, your company may allow you to ship your packages directly to your place of business. Check with management to see if this is acceptable. In addition, consider shipping your packages to a friend or relative’s home.

4. Ship to the store. Some retailers allow you ship to a store near you. While this isn’t as convenient, it does provide security and helps avoid long lines at the register. Some stores even offer special parking near the entrance.

5. Hi tech solutions. If you order numerous packages all year round, it may be wise to invest in technology-based solutions. Examples of this may include mobile apps or security cameras.

6. Install a package lockbox. If you have deliveries showing up daily you may want to consider installing a lockbox. These boxes can be bolted to your front porch. Once installed, share your code with your delivery service and you should be good to go.

7. Signature on delivery. Consider having your packages delivered only when someone is available to sign for them.

8. Insure your holiday packages. Because package theft increases around the holidays, it may be wise to insure your packages this time of year. This way, if your package is stolen, you can be reimbursed for your loss.