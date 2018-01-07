BBPS Board has day long retreat, meeting in Lincoln for superintendent search, planning

The Broken Bow School Board spent Friday in an all day retreat and work session in Lincoln with Dr. Virginia Moon.

Present at the board meeting were all board members, JB Atkins, Carl French, Pam Holcomb, Tom Osmond, Gerald Pirnie and Mary Shaw. BBPS Business Manager Heather Nichols recorded the minutes. Dr. Moon facilitated the meeting. Also present at the open meeting were two members of the media from the Custer County Chief.

The steps for a superintendent search briefly outlined by Moon include:

- Make a timeline

- Advertise the position

- Screen applicants

- Perform reference checks

- Perform background check

- Conduct preliminary interviews

- Conduct finalist interviews (include community and business leaders)

- Offer a contract and negotiate the salary

While there is some concern the time frame may be short, Dr. Moon was optimistic. “You only need one really good candidate,” she said.

A good part of the discussion centered on the job and priorities of a school board. “Your biggest job is to cast a vision for the district,” Dr. Moon said. “Next, hire/fire the superintendent and then set and oversee the budget.”

In the last regular school board meeting, the board voted to have Dr. Moon perform the search for the next Broken Bow superintendent. Dr. Moon will be paid $6,000. Her daughter who works in Human Resources will be a sub-contractor for the process and will share in the fee. Dr. Moon is familiar with Broken Bow having served as interim city administrator as well as interim superintendent.

The meeting began at 9 a.m., included a short working lunch and concluded shortly after 4 p.m. It included activities and discussion on different approaches to the same task, communication methods and an emphasis on the importance of clarity of goals and vision. In subsequent retreats and work sessions, the school board will work to bring clarity to the strategic plan, vision and superintendent job description.

Board members appeared pleased with the work that was accomplished.

“I think we made good headway,” French said and added that next they will be “drilling down” and getting goals defined. Atkins said the retreat was “Great!” Holcomb said, “Retreats are always good. Dr. Moon did a fabulous job.”

