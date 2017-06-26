BD of Broken Bow wins 2017 DYTI grant; will develop STEM trailer

Monday, June 26, Governor Pete Ricketts announced Aulick Industries of Scottsbluff, Becton Dickinson of Broken Bow, and Cyclonaire of York as the 2017 grant recipients for the Nebraska Developing Youth Talent Initiative (DYTI), a program that connects young Nebraskans to careers in the manufacturing and technology sectors. Governor Ricketts proposed the DYTI in January 2015 to foster partnerships between private industries and public schools that promote engagement in hands-on career exploration and relevant workplace learning for 7th and 8th grade students.



“Forward-thinking business leaders and communities across our state understand that early educational opportunities are the keys to building a competitive, 21st-century workforce in the IT and manufacturing industries,” said Governor Ricketts. “Congratulations to Aulick Industries, Becton Dickinson, and Cyclonaire on receiving the 2017 grants, which will support their goals to connect young people to these careers in Nebraska.



“DYTI metrics from previous grant recipients, such as Flowserve in Hastings, indicate a significant increase in student interest and participation in these industries,” continued Governor Ricketts. “For example, Hastings High School had a 16 percent increased enrollment in Skills and Technical Sciences classes from incoming freshman who participated in a full year of DYTI programs in the 8th grade.”



During the application process, this year’s DYTI recipients outlined plans to connect businesses to students in western, central, and north central Nebraska. Businesses will utilize funding to address specific needs to grow Nebraska’s IT and manufacturing industries, including the development of STEM careers and access to marketing opportunities and evolving technology.



“The State of Nebraska’s continued commitment to the DYTI encourages our business owners and educators to help Nebraska students prepare for high-skill, high-wage jobs,” said DED Director Courtney Dentlinger. “Exposing our youth to this program is a win-win for growing Nebraska: the DYTI provides the necessary tools to build labor skills unique to IT and manufacturing, and fosters early relationships between students and Nebraska business leaders.”



This year’s recipients cited the need to develop public-private partnerships between the State of Nebraska, local businesses, schools, and economic development organizations to continue building Nebraska’s IT and manufacturing workforce.



Becton Dickinson’s planned project will develop a portable trailer featuring hands on learning opportunities in the Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) fields. The STEM trailer program will expose nearly 400 students from seven north central Nebraska counties to careers in manufacturing technologies and sciences.



“On behalf of our project partners – BD Broken Bow, Custer Public Power District, Custer Alliance for Preparing and Advocating for Business and Labor Education (CAPABLE), and ESU#10 – we are excited for the opportunity this grant project will provide to increase knowledge and awareness of technical career paths available in rural Nebraska,” said Becton Dickinson Human Resources Manager Jill Smith. “The STEM Trailer project has the potential to expose students to industries close to home that they may not have previously considered when choosing a career.”