BD closing at noon Wed (3/13/19), plan to re-open 9 a.m. tomorrow

Becton Dickinson Vacutainer Systems (BD) is closing at noon today (Wed., 3/13/19) due to weather.

The facility plans to re-open at 9 a.m. tomorrow.

Plant manager Don Paris said he and employee/Custer County Supervisor Matt Eggleston drove around and looked at the streets and roads and they don't want people stranded.

"There's a lot of water out there," he said. He added that Muddy Creek at the location is to its banks. "East of here, downstream, it's not a creek, it's a lake," Paris said.

The planned re-opening is at 9 a.m. so that people can see the condition of roads in the daylight.

With snow and high winds in the forecast, Paris said they will re-evaluate in the morning if further schedule adjustments are needed.