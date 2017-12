Salvation Army Bell Ringers – The bell ringers have been all over Broken Bow this holiday season. You can find bell ringers at the Grocery Kart, Shopko or Schmick’s Market. In the final days of giving, please remember the coins and dollars you drop in the red kettle help many local Custer County programs throughout the year. Pictures Emily Barnett, news reporter of KCNI/KBBN takes a turn ringing the bell!