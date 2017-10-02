Berean Bible Church Dedication in Broken Bow

From a small Bible-based church started in Broken Bow in 1946, the Berean Bible Church has grown over the decades. Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, the church celebrated the completion of its new building with a dedication service and a meal. About 200 people attended the 4:30 p.m. service and then shared the meal afterwards. Rain storms kept the meal from being an outdoor picnic, however, that didn't stop the celebration. Tables were quickly set up inside the building, in the open cafeteria area, in the classrooms and in the worship area. Though there were many comments on the beauty of the new building, people were quick to point out that the church is not the building. Heath Bachman, an elder with the church said "It's not the building but the people within." During a talk during the service, Larry Moss, who was the pastor when land was purchased five years ago for the building, echoed that sentiment. "The church is not the building but the people in it...we build it up in love," Moss said.

