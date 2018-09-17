Bids to be received for removal of buildings from fairgrounds

Plans for the future growth of the Custer County Fairgrounds calls for the removal of Buildings 3 and 4 at the east end of the grounds.

Some individuals have expressed interest to Custer County Ag Society Board members about purchasing and moving the buildings.

At Tuesday evening's Ag Society Board meeting (09/18/18) the board voted to accept bids for removal of the barns (leaving only the concrete) until Oct. 10th. Removal must be completed by Dec. 1, 2018.

Sealed bidding will be advertised in the Sept. 27 and Oct. 4 issues of the Custer County Chief.