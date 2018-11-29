'Big mess' expected as storm brings snow, ice and wind to Nebraska

During a 1 p.m. weather briefing today (11/29/18) , meteorologists with the National Weather Service (NWS) Office out of North Platte said they were seriously considering an upgrade from a Winter Storm Advisory to a Winter Storm Warning for much of Nebraska. Shortly before 2:30 p.m., a map of the newly issued Winter Storm Warning was released.

Darren Snively, NWS, said the storm will begin much like last weekend’s storm and the timing may similar, too. Liquid rain will begin Friday, mix with sleet and snow between 6-8 p.m. and change to all snow by 8 or 9 p.m. Friday.

“There will be persistent light snow with pockets of moderate to heavy snow bursts,” Snively said.

Winds will be calm Friday and pick up Saturday and Sunday with gust up to 25 mph possible.

Snively said the snow will be heavy and wet Friday and changing to drier, fluffier snow Saturday which means there will be blowing snow Saturday into Sunday.

Travel is expected to be impacted throughout the weekend.

There is concern about power outages if ice covers lines and trees before the snow starts.

Snively said there is potential of up to 5/100th of an ice before the snow. Rain should be scattered before 6 p.m. CST Friday. Once the sun goes down, Snively said “it will be pretty hairy out there” as the rain will change over to snow.

Snivley said confidence is high in the timing, snow and winds however the NWS is still fine tuning the projected snow accumulations and locations. Between Hwy 2 and Hwy 20, 8 to 12 inches of snow are likely.

“It’s going to be a big mess out there starting Friday evening and lasting through Saturday,” he said.