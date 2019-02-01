Bitter cold replaced with unseasonably warm temps

After single digit highs and sub-zero wind chills, Custer County and Central Nebraska will have unseasonably warm days for the weekend.

The National Weather Service (NWS) office out of North Platte forecasts a high of 56 for Custer County today (Friday, Feb. 1, 2019), and highs near 60 for Saturday and Sunday. Skies are to be sunny to mostly sunny throughout the weekend.

Nighttime lows are to be in the upper 20’s to 30.

As of Friday noon, no moisture was in the weekend forecast.

This follows a week which saw windchills well below zero in a good part of Nebraska.

A wind gust of 70 mph was recorded at Broken Bow Monday, Jan. 28. The highest sustained wind speed was 52 with average wind speed of 27.1 mph.

For Monday, Jan. 28, the high temperature was 40 degrees at 12:41 a.m. The low was 19 at 8:35 p.m.

For Tuesday, Jan. 29, the maximum temperature recorded in Broken Bow was 24 and the low was 1 degree.

For Wednesday, Jan. 30, the high was 20 and the low was -1.