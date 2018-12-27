Blizzard warning for Custer, Garfield, Loup, Wheeler counties

The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for the following counties in Nebraska - Loup-Garfield-Wheeler-Custer including the cities of Taylor, Burwell, Bartlett, Ericson, and Broken Bow.

The blizzard warning is in effect until 6 a.m. CST Friday Dec. 28, 2018.

There will be blizzard conditions and possible additional snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches with winds gusting as high as 55 mph.

Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely dangerous. Do not travel. If

you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle.

Call Nebraska 511 for the latest road information.

Blizzard warning extend south to Kansas and north to both South and North Dakota. Winter storm warnings and advisories stretch from the panhandles of Texas and Oklahoma, through Kansas, Nebraska and the Dakotas, and through Minnesota and into Wisconsin.