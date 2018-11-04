Blizzard Warnings, yes, Blizzard Warnings issued for central, northern and western Nebraska (4/12/18)

Blizzard Warnings have been issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) for much of central, western and northern Nebraska.

A Blizzard Warning is in effect from 1 p.m. Friday to 7 p.m. Saturday for the following Nebraska counties: McPherson-Logan-Custer-Lincoln-Hayes-Frontier including the cities of Tryon, Ringgold, Stapleton, Broken Bow,

North Platte, Hayes Center, Curtis, Eustis, and Maywood.

Blizzard conditions are expected. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is likely. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches are expected with the highest amounts generally north of Interstate 80.

Travel will be very dangerous to impossible. Damage to power lines is possible.

See second graphic for forecast total amounts.