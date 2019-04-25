Blood donation opportunities in May
Upcoming blood donation opportunities May 1-23, 2019
Brown County
Ainsworth
05/1/2019: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Ainsworth United Methodist Church, 310 N Woodward Street
_______________
Cherry County
Valentine
05/2/2019: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., St. Nicholas Catholic Church, 400 West 5th Street
_______________
Custer County
Arnold
05/13/2019: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Community Center, 204 S Carroll St
Broken Bow
05/8/2019: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Elk's Lodge, 825 S. 10th
05/14/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., TEAM Physical Therapy, PC- Broken Bow, 325 S. 1st Ave.
05/22/2019: 1 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Municipal Building, 314 S. 10th
Callaway
05/3/2019: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Community Center, 202 West Kimball
_______________
Garden County
Oshkosh
05/1/2019: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Garden County Schools, 200 West 4th Street
_______________
Hooker County
Mullen
05/13/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hooker County Fairgrounds Community Building, 36351 Fairground Road
_______________
Sherman County
Litchfield
05/2/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Winters Building, 204 N. Main
Loup City
5/8/2019: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Loup City Community Center, 803 O St
_______________
Valley County
Ord
05/8/2019: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Valley County Health System Foundation, 207 S. 26th St.
05/14/2019: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Veteran's Club, 246 S. 15th St.
_______________
Wheeler County
Bartlett
05/22/2019: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Wheeler Central High School, 600 Randolph St.
