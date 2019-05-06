Blood donors needed for Wednesday's blood drive

John Jones with the American Red Cross said donors are still needed for Wednesday's blood drive at the Broken Bow Elks Lodge.

"We are needing 40 more donors for the Wednesday, May 8 blood drive at the Elk’s," Jones said. "Please help with getting out the message. We are needing the blood"

The drive is at the Broken Broken Elks Lodge, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., this Wednesday, May 8.

Call or text Jones at 308-520-2295 to schedule an appointment.

Jones reminds donors that there is a free sloppy joe lunch for all presenting donors.