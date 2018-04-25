Blood drives in Broken Bow in May

The following blood drives have been scheduled in Broken Bow by the Red Cross:



Wednesday, May 2, 2018

Elk’s Blood Drive at the Elk’s Lodge

8:30 am – 2:30 pm

To schedule an appointment, please contact Susie 308-870-5091 or John 308-520-2295



Wednesday, May 23, 2018

Broken Bow After Hours Blood Drive at the Municipal Building

2 – 7 pm

To schedule an appointment, please contact Susie 308-870-5091 or John 308-520-2295