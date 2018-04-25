Blood drives in Broken Bow in May
Wednesday, April 25, 2018
BROKEN BOW, NE
The following blood drives have been scheduled in Broken Bow by the Red Cross:
Wednesday, May 2, 2018
Elk’s Blood Drive at the Elk’s Lodge
8:30 am – 2:30 pm
To schedule an appointment, please contact Susie 308-870-5091 or John 308-520-2295
Wednesday, May 23, 2018
Broken Bow After Hours Blood Drive at the Municipal Building
2 – 7 pm
To schedule an appointment, please contact Susie 308-870-5091 or John 308-520-2295
