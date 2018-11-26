Blood drives Nov. 26-30, 2018

According to the American Red Cross, the following blood drives are scheduled in our area this week.

Sargent

Monday, Nov. 26, 2018, 10:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Community Center, 305 Main St.

Broken Bow

Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, 1 - 7 p.m., One Box Convention Center, 2750 S 27th Ave.

Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, 2 - 7 p.m., Municipal Building, 314 S. 10th

Arcadia

Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Arcadia Public School, 320 W. Owens St.

In thanks for helping meet the urgent need around the holidays, all those who come to donate blood now through Dec. 19, 2018 will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email. (Restrictions apply; see amazon.com/gc-legal. More information and details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Together.)

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.