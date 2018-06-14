Bob Fitzpatrick Award Winners from the Cosmos Swim Meet at the Melham Aquatic Center June 23-24

Teh Broken Bow Cosmos Swim Team hosted their yearly swim meet at the Melham Aauatic Center June 23-24. They hosted swimmers from Grand Island, Kearney, North Platte, and Valentine.

They had four swimmers from the Cosmos earn the Bob Fitzpatrick award for the fastest 50m Freestyle in their age group.

Tylee Fenton Girls 8 & Under 58.27 seconds

Shaun Crawford Boys 9-10 42.89 seconds

Alexandria Morris Girls 11-12 38.16 seconds

Callie White Girls 13-14 33.62 seconds

Coach Shawn Morris stated that all their returning swimmers set personal bests in at least one event. They had a few swimmers competing for the first time, and they did great!

The meet was an overwhelming success, and our out-of-town visitors enjoyed themselves and had great things to say about the event and our community. Special thanks to the parents for providing the manpower to make this meet happen, the swimmers for always doing their best, and especially Laurie French and the rest of the pool staff as well as the parks department for all they do throughout the season to provide a wonderful, safe facility for us to compete and practice in.

