Bow graduates speak at CTE week at BBPS
Thursday, February 7, 2019
BROKEN BOW, NE
As part of Career & Technical Education (CTE) Week at Broken Bow High School, nine Broken Bow graduates took part in a panel discussion Thursday, Feb. 7 2019 to share experiences on education and career paths with high school students.
The nine graduates were:
Chris Pearson, owner Pearson Construction
Tyson Holcomb, farmer
Dan Wenquist, owner, Wenquist Inc.
Mandie Books, radiology manager, Melham Medical Center
Travis Lymber, lineman manager, CPPD
Levi French, engineer, Sargent Pipe
Bayy Fox, co-owner Kinkaider Brewing Co. and entreprenuer
Jody Loy, dental tech, Solomon Family Dentistry and EMT
Leah Peterson, farmer/rancher
Read more about what the panel talked about in the Feb. 14 2019 issue of the Custer County Chief.
Category: