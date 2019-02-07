Bow graduates speak at CTE week at BBPS

As part of Career & Technical Education (CTE) Week at Broken Bow High School, nine Broken Bow graduates took part in a panel discussion Thursday, Feb. 7 2019 to share experiences on education and career paths with high school students.

The nine graduates were:

Chris Pearson, owner Pearson Construction

Tyson Holcomb, farmer

Dan Wenquist, owner, Wenquist Inc.

Mandie Books, radiology manager, Melham Medical Center

Travis Lymber, lineman manager, CPPD

Levi French, engineer, Sargent Pipe

Bayy Fox, co-owner Kinkaider Brewing Co. and entreprenuer

Jody Loy, dental tech, Solomon Family Dentistry and EMT

Leah Peterson, farmer/rancher

Read more about what the panel talked about in the Feb. 14 2019 issue of the Custer County Chief.