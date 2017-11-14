Bow power plant running during work on electrical grid

If you driven down South B Street in downtown Broken Bow Tuesday morning, you might have notice the sound of electric generators running. The power plant in Broken Bow was powered up so electrical customers would not be subject to power outages as the electric grid for the city is upgraded.

Watts Electric, a contractor, is working with the city to install new poles, circuits and power lines. The new additions will help split load areas, according to Electric Superintendent Doug Staab. Fewer customers will be affected in the event of an outage.

Look for more information is this week's issue Nov. 16 of the Custer County Chief.