Boys State BB Update: Broken Bow to play for 3rd; Mullen still in it; South Loup, Arcadia-Loup City out

State Basket Update according to NSAA



Class C1

Broken Bow lost to Winnebago 69-55 in the 10:45 a.m. game Friday, March 9.

Broken Bow will play Lincoln Christian at 11 a.m. Saturday at Lincoln East High School for third.

Winnebago advances to play Wahoo for the C1 Championship at 9 a.m. Saturday in Pinnacle Bank Arena.



Class C2

South Loup lost to Hastings St. Cecelia 52-34 Thursday.

Arcadia-Loup City lost to Yutan 65-54 Thursday.



Class D2

Mullen plays Riverside Friday evening, March 9, at 8:45 p.m. in the Devaney Sports Center.

Mullen beat Mead 58-49 Thursday and Riverside beat Wynot 54-48.

If Mullen wins Friday night, they face the winner of the Falls City Sacred Heart/Giltner game in the D2 Championship game Saturday at 8 p.m. in Pinnacle Bank Arena.

If Mullen loses to Riverside, Mullen will play the loser in the the Falls City Sacred Heart/Giltner game in a 3 p.m. Saturday game.

Falls City Sacred Heart and Giltner play at 7 p.m. Friday.