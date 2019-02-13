Boys Subdistrict Basketball Gets Underway Feb. 18

In C1-10 Subdistricts at Central Valley Broken Bow is the #2 seed with a record of 13-9. Their first game will be against #3 seed Ord with a record of 11-10 Feb. 19.

In C2-10 Subdistricts at Cope Coliseum at Kearney Catholic Arcadia/Loup City is the #3 seed with a record of 8-11. Their first game will be against #2 seed Doniphan-Trumbull with a record of 15-6.

In C2-11 Subdistricts at Cozad South Loup is the #1 seed with a record of 16-4. They will play the winner of #4 seed Perkins County with a record of 10-11 and #5 seed Sutherland with a record of 9-9.

In D1-10 Subdistricts at Broken Bow Anselmo-Merna is the #1 seed with a record of 17-3, Ansley/Litchfield is the 32 seed with a record of 18-4, Sandhills/Thedford is the #4 seed with a record of 8-10 and Twin Loup is the #5 seed with a record of 4-13. #4 Sandhills/Thedford and #5 seed Twin Loup play each other Feb. 18 with the winner playing #1 seed Anselmo-Merna Feb. 19. #2 seed Ansley/Litchfield plays #3 seed Burwell with a record of 10-11 Feb. 19.

In D2-8 Subdistricts at Minden SEM is the #3 seed with a record of 4-14. Their first game will be against #2 seed Blue Hill with a record of 15-7 Feb. 19.

In D2-10 Subdistricts at NPSP Mullen is the #1 seed with a record of 15-6. Their first game will be against #4 seed Stapleton with a record of 1-13 Feb. 19.