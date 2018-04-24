Brickstone B & B celebrates ribbon cutting

Dave and Cathy Minnick, owners of Brickstone B & B (152 S E St, Broken Bow) held a ribbon cutting with the Broken Bow Chamber of Commerce for their Bed and Breakfast. The Minnick's have owned their home since 2007 and only recently, after the majority of their children have graduated and left home, started into their at home business. An open house is currently being held at the Minnick's home until 6 p.m. tonight. For more information, please visit https://www.brickstonebnb.com/