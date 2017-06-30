Broken Bow All-Alumni Weekend July 7-8

The annual Broken Bow All-Alumni gathering is scheduled to begin on Friday July 7 of this week and continue through Saturday, July 8. Events scheduled for this year’s alumni get-together are as follows:

Friday, July 7 will be the kick-off event and registration at the Broken Bow High School from 4-7 p.m. Tickets will be sold for Saturday’s lunch during the kick-off. Members of the Broken Bow Public Schools Foundation Board of Directors will be hosting this year’s gathering and are available for any questions about projects that are currently in the works to improve BBPS.

Saturday, July 8, registration will be held from 9-11 a.m. at BBHS. It will be the last chance for alumni to buy tickets for the lunch held that same day. A community bus tour will leave from BBHS at 10 a.m. The lunch will be held at the High School gymnasium, where honored classes will be recognized and the Distinguished Alumni Award will be presented to Dr. Robin Koozer from the class of 1972. Food that will be served at the lunch is hot roast beef sandwiches, calico baked beans, potato salad, a relish tray, fresh fruit and dessert all for $15. A tour well be held in the junior high and high school buildings from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday.

Please visit www.bbps.org - Indian Connections - Broken Bow Alumni to view schedule changes and honored class activities.