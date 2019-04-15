Broken Bow April 6 disturbance turned over to Nebraska Attorney General

Today (04/16/19) the Custer County Chief began looking into a disturbance that took place in Broken Bow, Saturday, April 6.

The Chief learned that the Broken Bow Police Department turned the investigation of the incident over to the Nebraska State Patrol. The matter has since been turned over to the Nebraska Attorney General.

Broken Bow Chief of Police Steve Scott would not comment on specifics. “We are not sweeping anything under the carpet. It needed to be invested more so the matter has now been turned over to the Nebraska Attorney General,” Scott said.

The Chief will post all updates as available on www.custercountychief.com.