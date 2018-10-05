Broken Bow Band to get new uniforms; School board approves $20,000 towards purchase

$20,000 from the Activities Fund was approved by the Broken Bow School Board to go towards the purchase of new band uniforms for the Broken Bow School Band.

The Music Boosters had raised approximately $50,000 towards the $70,000 cost.

Inger Sherbeck, incoming president of the Music Boosters, emphasized the community support is very much appreciated.

"The community support has been huge," she said. "The community stepped up big...Thanks to everyone's hard work and input, we achieved our goal."

Band Director Harley Mohlman said the new uniforms mark a new beginning. "I think this is a new era," he said. "For the kids, for the Music Boosters and for myself. In the new era, the future continues to look bright..This is great for the school and music program."

Once ordered, it will take approximately 160 days for the new uniforms to arrive. Sherbeck said the board's vote was the "Let's go" to proceed with placing the order.