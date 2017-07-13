Broken Bow to be featured in livestock development project.

Broken Bow will be featured in a video and audio project by the Alliance for the Future of Agriculture in Nebraska (AFAN).

Thursday afternoon, Bryce Doeschot of AFAN interviewed Brent Clark, Broken Bow City Administrator, in the Square downtown. Doeschot also talked with representatives of Adams Land & Cattle, Thomas Livestock Company as well as local business people Stuart Fox and Craig Safranek.

“Broken Bow has embraced livestock development and livestock development has embraced Broken Bow,” Doeschot said. “We want to capture why that works and present that across the state.”

The web video and audio for radio are part of a campaign that will be completed in November. “It’s all about livestock - pork, dairy, beef and poultry - the ‘Big Four,’” Doeschot said.

The City of Fremont will also be included in the project, according to Doeschot. Ground was broken south of Fremont last month for a $300 million poultry processing facility.