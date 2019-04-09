Broken Bow Boys Golf Competes at Kearney Golf Invite

The Broken Bow Golf team was suppose to compete in the Ord Invite April 2 but it was postponed. The Indians were able to get back out on the course to compete April 5 at the Kearney Invite. There were 16 teams in all that competed. Lincoln Southwest won the Kearney Invite with 306 team points followed by Norfolk in second with 312 points and Kearney in third with 323 points. Broken Bow finished the day in eight place with 360 points.

Head Broken Bow Coach Ed Schaaf stated that it was a good day for golf. They were missing some kids due to State FBLA and State FFA but they had some young kids step up and play well.

Following are the individual results of the Broken Bow golfers at Kearney.

Jared Kahnk 83

Josh Harvey 91

Blake Denson 92

Austin Harvey 94

Morgan McMeen 105