Broken Bow Care & Rehab not closing its doors

Broken Bow Care and Rehabilitation Center is not closing its doors.

There was fear that the long term care and rehabilitation center would be closing in the very near future. The center was placed in receivership in March, 2018.

However, after a meeting today (Wednesday, 2/13/19), between local administrators and Klaasmeyer & Associates who hold the receivership of the facility, it was announced the center will not close.

It's possible the current owners of the physical building may decide to sell the building. It then could be purchased or leased by the community or interested parties.

Director of Nursing Jennifer Larson confirmed with the Custer County Chief this afternoon that Broken Bow Care and Rehabilitation Center will not be closing at this time.

The center offers long term care, elderly care, respite care, physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy. Broken Bow Rehab also offers an 18 bed secured Alzheimer's Care Unit. The center has a capacity for 62 residents. All beds are Medicaid and Medicare beds.