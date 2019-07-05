Broken Bow celebrates Independence Day

The Broken Bow Fire Department presented a twenty minute- plus blazing show of fireworks Thursday, July 4, 2019 at Melham Park in Broken Bow. Both aeriel and ground/frontage fireworks were used.

Read more about the display and what it takes to put on the firework show as well as see photos of people celebrating the 4th in the July 11, 2019 issue of the Custer County Chief.

