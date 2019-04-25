Broken Bow City Council meeting Apr. 23, 2019

During a short meeting Tuesday, April 23, the Broken Bow City Council approved Ordinance 1200 pertaining to electric service expense and ownership. Electric Superintendent Jeremy Tarr said approval of the ordinance was strictly housekeeping. “It isn’t changing anything. It’s to clarify what we do,” Tarr said. The ordinance clarifies city responsibility of the electric meter and the consumer’s responsibility for the wiring, hardware, labor and material necessary for electrical service.

Council President Rod Sonnichsen said many communities are putting off community cleanup until fall due to the cleanup and maintenance needed after March flooding.

Sonnichsen also asked council members to review and adopt the procedures for control and order of public meetings, including but not limited to rules of debate, decorum and public comment.

Police Chief Steve Scott recognized Officer Coby Cassidy on his graduation from the Training Center. Scott said the training took 15 weeks and required 627 hours. “It’s quite an accomplishment,” Scott said. The mayor and council offered their congratulations to Officer Cassidy.

Mayor Jon Berghorst read a proclamation declaring April 26 Arbor Day for Broken Bow.

The next city council meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m., Tuesday, May 14 at the Broken Bow Public Library.

The Planning Commission meets at 12 noon, May 1; the Park Board meets at 5:10 p.m. May 6; and the Board of Public Works meets at 12:30 p.m. May 13. All three of these meetings are to be held at the Municipal Building.