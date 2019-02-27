Broken Bow City Council meeting Feb. 26, 2019

The Broken Bow City Council has one more meeting to hold at the Municipal Building. Then, beginning March 26, City Council meetings will be held at the Broken Bow Library.

City council meetings have been held since December in the first floor conference room at the Municipal Building. However, due to the configuration of the conference room and the dance classes held in the auditorium, it’s sometimes difficult for those attending to follow the proceedings. As of March 26, meetings will be held at the Broken Bow Library.

At the Feb. 26 meeting, City Clerk Stephanie Wright was approved as the Zoning Administrator. Asked whether she can take on the additional duties with her job as city clerk she said, “As of right now, yes. I’ve been doing it since December.”

The Zoning Administrator position normally follows the term of the mayor. At this time, Wright does not receive extra compensation for the duties. That will be re-evaluated later in the year.

The Broken Bow Police Department will be receiving new software in the next few months. The council approved $21,250 for the purchase of Justice Data Solutions plus $1,820 for annual support from Justice Data Solutions. Police Chief Steve Scott told the council that the current software in 15 to 20 years old. “It’s time to update,” he said. The Custer County Sheriff’s Office will be going to the same software, according to Scott, and the Police Department will be networked with the Sheriff’s Office. The software is used for records, communication and dispatch.

An ordinance approving the North 17th subdivision (10 acres) was approved by the council.The plat of the North 17th Subdivision had been submitted to the Planning Commission and the Commission recommended approval.

In comments, City Attorney Jason White encouraged citizens to consider support of LB424 in the Nebraska Legislature. “It’s a way to handle dilapidated property,” he said. “It might be a pretty good thing.” LB424 would allow partners to pool resources to purchase such properties with the intent to develop them. Council member Jacob Holcomb said if there is a group of run down property, “not too may people will go buy that property. This is a catalyst to help people get into the properties and redevelop them…it looked like a pretty good program.”

“It’s worked in Omaha pretty well,” White said. “This would make it available to the rest of the state.”

White and Holcomb encourage citizens to contact District 26 State Senator Matt Williams to show support for LB424.

Present at the meeting were council members Jacob Holcomb, Larry Miller, president Rod Sonnichsen, Mayor Jon Berghorst, City Attorney Jason White and City Clerk Stephanie Wright. Council member Chris Myers’s absence was excused.

According to information on the city’s website, http://www.cityofbrokenbow.org/planning-and-zoning, the Planning and Zoning Department approves and issues zoning permits within the corporate limits and up to a one mile jurisdiction; maintains permanent record of Zoning Regulations including zoning maps, amendments and copies of all permits issued, and any other records relevant to the department; schedules meetings for the Planning Commission and Board of Adjustments; and helps with the public Lot Split, Conditional Use, Variance, Subdivision and Annexation applications. Permits must be issued for Residential, Commercial, Demolition, Sign and Fence erection, and construction of accessory buildings.