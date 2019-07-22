Broken Bow City Council meeting scheduled for Tuesday, July 23, at 6 p.m.
Below is an abbreviated agenda for the July 23, 2019 Broken Bow City Council Meeting. The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Broken Bow Public Library.
A. Call to Order
B. Open Meetings Law
C. Roll Call
D. Pledge of Allegiance
E. Submittal of Requests for Future Items
F. Consent Agenda:
G. Other Communications:
a. Discussion of Meeting Decorum
b. Discussion of Proper Roles for Mayor and Councilmembers
H. New Business:
a. Street Closure – Consideration of approving the street closure for the Custer County Fair Parade on July 27, 2019.
b. Board Appointment – Consideration of approving the appointment of Pat Powers to the Park Board for a term ending February 2020.
I. Comments by Mayor and Council Members Concerning City Departments.
J. Adjournment
