Broken Bow Fire and Rescue Station open house

The ribbon was cut today (09/27/18) to officially open the new fire and rescue station in Broken Bow. An open house for the public to view the new station lasts until 6:30 p.m. The station is two blocks south of Dollar General in west Broken Bow.

Just minutes before the 3:30 ribbon cutting, firetrucks were called to a hay bale fire on Sumner Road. An ambulance accompanied the call. A medical call came in later and the second ambulance was dispatched to a location in Broken Bow.

The building, including the ground, has a $1.3 million dollar price tag. The cost was assumed by the City of Broken Bow ($800,000) and the Rural Fire District ($500,000).