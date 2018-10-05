Broken Bow golfers qualify for Class C State

The Broken Bow golf team competed in the C-4 District Golf meet at Centura Hills Golf Course May 14. They finished the day in second place with a team score of 324 earning them a state berth. GICC won the district with a team score of 322. Griffin Wright of Broken Bow placed 1st with a score of 75 and Jared Kahnk of Broken Bow placed 8th with a score of 81, both qualifying for state individually.