Broken Bow High School Booster Club Kickoff Live at Kinkaider on KCNI
By:
Tim Conover, Sports Editor
Thursday, August 15, 2019
BROKEN BOW, NE
The Broken Bow High School Booster Club Kickoff was live on KCNI at Kinkaider Tuesday night as Brent Apperson interviewed the Broken Bow football, volleyball, cross country and girls golf coaches and various athletes about this upcoming season. The volleyball girls gave the fans a treat as they reenacted their lip sync performance of the song "Lip Gloss" by Lil Mama that won the lip sync contest this summer at the Concordia Volleyball Camp they attended. For more photos and the story see the Custer County Chief August 22 Sports edition.
Category: