Broken Bow High School looking for community support in helping run off the Broken Bow Track Invite April 5
By:
Tim Conover, Sports Editor
Tuesday, April 2, 2019
BROKEN BOW, NE
The Broken Bow High School is looking for community volunteers in helping run off the Broken Bow Track Invite Friday April 5. Assistant Principal/Activities Director, Jeff Ellis stated that this would be a great opportunity to showcase the community/school relationship/support that Broken Bow has going on here. Any help will be greatly appreciated. You can contact Jeff Ellis at 308-872-2475 or jeff.ellis@bbps.org .
